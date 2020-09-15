Happy Engineer's Day: Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya, Quotes And Images

Engineer's Day 2020 Image: Today is the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya

Engineer's Day 2020: The birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day. Popularly called 'Sir MV', he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his immense contribution to India's early infrastructure development, education and social welfare. M Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 at Chikkaballapur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Both his parents were well-known Sanskrit scholars. M Visvesvaraya did his primary education in his hometown but later moved to Bengaluru for higher education. After completing his undergraduate degree in Arts, M Visvesvaraya changed track and went for a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering in Pune.

Happy Engineer's Day 2020: Leaders pay homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya

Senior ministers of the Narendra Modi cabinet paid tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described him as a great engineer and statesman. On Engineer's Day, Mr Shah greeted India's "talented and skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation"

Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti.



On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world. pic.twitter.com/kW19M5nJpW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2020

Railways and Industry minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer and a great nation builder, he also played a crucial role in expanding Railway lines in parts of Southern India...".

Tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.



An exemplary engineer and a great nation builder, he also played a crucial role in expanding Railway lines in parts of Southern India.



Best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay. pic.twitter.com/9VUyPLyYNU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her tribute to M Visvesvaraya, said, "Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as Engineer's Day... Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building - during pre and post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc...".

Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as #EngineersDay. Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building- during Pre & Post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc. Singular contribution to excellence in engineering. Inspirational. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 15, 2020

Prakash Javadekar paid his respect to M Visvesvaraya and posted a video of "one of the engineering marvels" - India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge.

Engineers form the backbone of any society.On #EngineersDay ,I pay rich tributes to the visionary & pioneering engineer, Shri M. Visvesvaraya.



Have a look at one of the engineering marvel being built by the engineers of #NewIndia - India's 1st vertical lift railway sea bridge. pic.twitter.com/z2BNVDhmxB — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

"Tributes to legendary engineer, Bharat Ratna, M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all engineers on Engineer's Day...," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on social media.

Tributes to legendary engineer,Bharat Ratna, Sh M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary & best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay.

Our engineers contribute immensely in nation building wd their ingenuity & innovations & bring abt transformational changes,leading to growth. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 15, 2020

M Visvesvaraya was one of the first in India to think about irrigation techniques and flood disaster management. He became famous for his pioneering work in flood control measures. As the Diwan of Mysore, M Visvesvaraya founded the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore and Mysore Iron and Steel Works. The companies provided employment to thousands of people. He also founded the Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

Here's wishing you a Happy Engineer's day 2020!