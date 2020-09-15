Happy Engineer's Day: Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya, Quotes And Images

Happy Engineer's Day: The birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India. Leaders across parties paid rich tribute to one of India's finest engineers - Sir M Visvesvaraya.

Engineer's Day 2020: The birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day. Popularly called 'Sir MV', he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his immense contribution to India's early infrastructure development, education and social welfare. M Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 at Chikkaballapur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Both his parents were well-known Sanskrit scholars. M Visvesvaraya did his primary education in his hometown but later moved to Bengaluru for higher education. After completing his undergraduate degree in Arts, M Visvesvaraya changed track and went for a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering in Pune.

Happy Engineer's Day 2020: Leaders pay homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya

Senior ministers of the Narendra Modi cabinet paid tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described him as a great engineer and statesman. On Engineer's Day, Mr Shah greeted India's "talented and skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation"

Railways and Industry minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer and a great nation builder, he also played a crucial role in expanding Railway lines in parts of Southern India...". 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her tribute to M Visvesvaraya, said, "Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as Engineer's Day... Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building - during pre and post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc...".  

Prakash Javadekar paid his respect to M Visvesvaraya and posted a video of "one of the engineering marvels" - India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. 

"Tributes to legendary engineer, Bharat Ratna, M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all engineers on Engineer's Day...," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on social media.    

M Visvesvaraya was one of the first in India to think about irrigation techniques and flood disaster management. He became famous for his pioneering work in flood control measures. As the Diwan of Mysore, M Visvesvaraya founded the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore and Mysore Iron and Steel Works. The companies provided employment to thousands of people. He also founded the Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

