Engineer's Day: Know About M Visvesvaraya, One Of The Greatest Engineers

Engineer's Day: The birth anniversary of one of India's greatest engineers, M Visvesvaraya is celebrated as Engineer's Day. Know about the engineer, scholar and statesman who was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

M Visvesvaraya Birth Anniversary: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly called 'Sir MV' was one of India's finest engineers. The birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, on September 15, is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India every year. He was born in 1861 to a Telugu family at Chikkaballapur, a little over 55 km from Bengaluru. Both his parents were well-known Sanskrit scholars. M Visvesvaraya lost his father early in life. He did his primary education in his hometown but later moved to Bengaluru for higher education. After completing his undergraduate degree in Arts, M Visvesvaraya changed track and went for a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering in Pune.

  • M Visvesvaraya was an expert in irrigation techniques and flood disaster management 
  • He became famous for his pioneering work in irrigation techniques and flood control
  • One of M Visvesvaraya's key contributions was designing the 'automatic barrier water floodgates' - installed for the first time at the Khadakvasla Reservoir near Pune in 1903
  • M Visvesvaraya served as the Diwan of Mysore, where he founded the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore and Mysore Iron and Steel Works
  • In 1917, Sir MV founded the Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering
  • M Visvesvaraya was a member of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore
  • Sir MV was also a member of the Governing Council of Tata Iron and Steel Company 
  • As a fine engineer and statesman, M Visvesvaraya was made part of a committee constituted in 1917 to advise on the future of Indian States
  • M Visvesvaraya was the architect of the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, one of the biggest dams in India
  • In 1955, M Visvesvaraya was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to the development of the country

