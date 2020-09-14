Engineer's Day: Know About M Visvesvaraya, One Of The Greatest Engineers

Engineer's Day 2020 Image: The birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya is celebrated as Engineer's Day

M Visvesvaraya Birth Anniversary: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly called 'Sir MV' was one of India's finest engineers. The birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, on September 15, is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India every year. He was born in 1861 to a Telugu family at Chikkaballapur, a little over 55 km from Bengaluru. Both his parents were well-known Sanskrit scholars. M Visvesvaraya lost his father early in life. He did his primary education in his hometown but later moved to Bengaluru for higher education. After completing his undergraduate degree in Arts, M Visvesvaraya changed track and went for a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering in Pune.

Engineer's Day 2020: Know About M Visvesvaraya