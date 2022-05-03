Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Eid Mubarak Wishes For Family, Friends, And Loved Ones

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and grandeur. The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. During this celebration, people wear new clothes, make a range of lip-smacking dishes, plan get-togethers with friends and family members, and greet one another with "Eid Mubarak" wishes.

If you want to send Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to your family and friends, here is a list for you:

-- On this auspicious occasion, I send my warmest greetings to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.

-- On this day of celebration, I pray to Allah to bless you with happiness, success, and good luck. To you and your family, Eid Mubarak.

-- On this day, may Allah answer all your prayers and bless you and your family. May your life be filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr

-- May Allah grant you peace, joy, prosperity, and good luck throughout your life. I wish that this Eid-ul-Fitr provides you with a ray of hope and success. Eid Mubarak!

-- Allah, please forgive me for all my sins and shower your blessings upon me. I promise to be a nice person. On this auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr, please bless my family and friends as well.

-- Let us join hands this Eid-ul-Fitr to express our gratitude to Allah for blessing us with such a lovely existence. Here's to a very happy and blessed year ahead. Happy Eid Mubarak!

-- May the magic of Eid-ul-Fitr bring you and your family happiness and good health. I wish you remain happy and blessed always. Eid Mubarak

-- May Allah shower you with his most precious blessings and provide you with a long and healthy life. Eid Mubarak!

-- Let us pray to Allah on this auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr and hope that he forgives our sins. Eid Mubarak!

-- Eid-ul-Fitr holds a special place in our hearts. This is a good time to reflect and pray to Allah. I'm sending you my best wishes. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

-- Eid is a day to rejoice in life and offer heartfelt prayers to Allah. May the Almighty hear and answer all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!