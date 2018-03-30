Easter 2018: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Easter is one of the most joyous occasions for Christians around the world.

Easter falls on Sunday April 1 this year, and is preceded by Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. It is one of the most joyous occasions for Christians around the world as Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead on this day. Easter is also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday which is preceded by a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance, called lent. The week before Easter is called the "Holy Week"and it contains the days of the Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper, as well as Good Friday, the commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus. The Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, is used to decorate the churches. Some of the customs performed on Easter are egg hunting, the Easter Bunny, and Easter parades.

Sending you joyful hugs this Easter. May all of your dreams and wishes come true.





A very Happy Easter to you and your family!Rejoice for the saviour of the world has risen. Happy Easter to you and your family.

As you celebrate Easter, may you remember God's perfect love for all mankind, and may that love fill you.



May his divine light guide your path and enlighten your soul. Have a Happy Easter!

Easter is more than just eggs and candy. It is also about peace, love, and family. Have a blessed one!

Happy Easter!





