Important Dates, Celebration, Significance And Puja Timings For Diwali

Happy Diwali 2018: Themes of good versus evil and the victory of the light over the dark are celebrated

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in the Hindu calendar. It is likely the most widely celebrated of all festivals among Hindus and this year, in 2018, it will be celebrated on November 7 in most parts of India. However, the festival will be celebrated in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 6. Hindu expats in Singapore will also celebrate Diwali on November 6. The celebrations for Diwali usually last for five days. The third day is when main Diwali is celebrated.

The five days of the festival are Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Diwali or Deepavali or as 'the festival of lights', as the festival is also known, is celebrated by lighting up public and private spaces alike, including houses and temples.

The themes of good versus evil and the victory of the light over the dark are celebrated in Diwali. Hindus celebrate the return of Lord Rama from his exile from Ayodhya. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls under the month of Karthik. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival occurs every year in either the month of October or November.

During Diwali, it is considered auspicious to buy new goods during the days preceding Diwali. People who celebrate Diwali clean and/or renovate their homes and repair and/or clean their furniture.

Diwali 2018: Family members then rejoice by indulging in exchange of gifts and sweets after conducting Lakshmi Pujan on the occasion of Badi Diwali (Representational)

In order to celebrate the festival of Diwali, it is declared as a public holiday by the government.

Here is a breakdown of all the important dates of Diwali 2018:

Dhanteras 2018: 5th November, 2018

Chhoti Diwali 2018: 6th November, 2018

Badi Diwali 2018: 7th November, 2018

Govardhan Puja 2018: 8th November, 2018

Bhai Dooj 2018 or Bhau Deej 2018: 9th November, 2018

Significance Of Diwali:

While the significance of Diwali varies from region to region in India, the most commonly accepted tradition is associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, which concerns the defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama. The Ramayana also said that the people of Ayodhya lit lamps and rejoiced the return of Rama, who was earlier sent on exile, back to Ayodhya after 14 years. Thus, the people traditionally celebrate the victory of 'good versus evil' in Diwali. Lord Rama was crowned the king of Ayodhya after he returned from exile.

Happy Diwali 2018: While the significance of Diwali varies from region to region in India, the most commonly accepted tradition is associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, which concerns the defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama (Representational)

Puja In Diwali:

The main day of Diwali celebrations, or Badi Diwali, which will be celebrated on 7th November, is also known as Lakshmi Pujan as Lakshmi, being the Goddess of Wealth, is worshipped. The muhurat or auspicious timing for conducting Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali 2018 will be between 5.57 pm and 7.53 pm.

Diwali Greetings: Diwali 2018 will be celebrated in November 7th. Happy Diwali!

The entire family usually gets together this time and recites prayers and holy songs in unison. Family members then rejoice by indulging in exchange of gifts and sweets after this.

So enjoy the festival of lights and have a very safe and Happy Diwali 2018!