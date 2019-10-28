Diwali 2019: PM Narendra Modi Wishes President, Vice President, Pranab Mukherjee On Diwali

Diwali 2019: PM Modi had met troops posted in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot earlier (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former president Pranab Mukherjee to greet them on Diwali.

He posted pictures of his meetings with the three on Twitter.

Met Shri Pranab Mukherjee and wished him on the special occasion of #Diwali. @CitiznMukherjeepic.twitter.com/RQyTiYEOzG - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met troops posted in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot in Punjab to greet them on the festival of lights.

