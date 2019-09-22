Happy Daughter's Day 2019: On Daughter's Day, Priyanka Gandhi's Note On 16-Year-Old Miraya

Happy Daughter's Day: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts photo of her daughter Miraya on Daughter's Day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture of her daughter this morning on Twitter on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

In the picture, Miraya Vadra, her 16-year-old daughter, is seen enjoying the snow. The Congress general secretary tweeted, "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day."

Miraya Vadra and her elder brother Raihan Vadra, 18, are usually kept away from the public eye. However, they were seen posing for a selfie with their mother in April when their uncle Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter and urged parents to celebrate Daughter's Day. He tweeted, "Happy #DaughtersDay to all proud parents and their #daughters. Let us celebrate having a girl child, feel proud seeing the little girl grow and rejoice the success and achievements of our daughters when they grow up."

Happy #DaughtersDay to all proud parents and their #daughters. Let us celebrate having a girl child, feel proud seeing the little girl grow and rejoice the success and achievements of our daughters when they grow up. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 22, 2019

Congress leader Preneet Kaur also shared photographs of her daughter on social media to reflect on the strong bond that she shares with her.

A beautiful memory of @preneet_kaur & me with our daughter, Jai Inder Kaur. You've been my biggest blessing since I first held you & seeing you working for the welfare of those in need with such dedication fills me with pride! #DaughtersDay#ProudFatherpic.twitter.com/gJ83qVxz5u — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 22, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too tweeted a throw back picture with her daughter on the occasion of Daughter's day.

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here's this on #DaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019



Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also posted a sweet message for his daughters that he will always be there for them.

If all your days are nights

When you want me I'll be there.

Say my name and I'll be there

For you. #DaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/PrIJKkUef1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2019

Wrestling champion Sakshi Malik's father had a doting message for his daughter. Her father, Sukhbir Malik, recorded a video message and made an emotional appeal to all fathers to stand by their daughters and support them in their journey to achieve their dreams.

Daughter's Day is celebrated in India every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year it is being celebrated on September 22. It is also called the National Daughter's Day, while World Daughter's Day is on September 28.

