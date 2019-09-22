Happy Daughter's Day 2019: On Daughter's Day, Priyanka Gandhi's Note On 16-Year-Old Miraya

Updated: September 22, 2019 15:14 IST
New Delhi: 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture of her daughter this morning on Twitter on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

In the picture, Miraya Vadra, her 16-year-old daughter, is seen enjoying the snow. The Congress general secretary tweeted, "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day."

Miraya Vadra and her elder brother Raihan Vadra, 18, are usually kept away from the public eye. However, they were seen posing for a selfie with their mother in April when their uncle Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter and urged parents to celebrate Daughter's Day. He tweeted, "Happy #DaughtersDay to all proud parents and their #daughters. Let us celebrate having a girl child, feel proud seeing the little girl grow and rejoice the success and achievements of our daughters when they grow up." 

Congress leader Preneet Kaur also shared photographs of her daughter on social media to reflect on the strong bond that she shares with her. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too tweeted a throw back picture with her daughter on the occasion of Daughter's day. 


Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also posted a sweet message for his daughters that he will always be there for them. 

Wrestling champion Sakshi Malik's father had a doting message for his daughter. Her father, Sukhbir Malik, recorded a video message and made an emotional appeal to all fathers to stand by their daughters and support them in their journey to achieve their dreams.

Daughter's Day is celebrated in India every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year it is being celebrated on September 22. It is also called the National Daughter's Day, while World Daughter's Day is on September 28.



