'Watch And Dance Along!': US Embassy Shares Warmth Of Christmas Spirit

The US embassy, sharing the video on Twitter, said American diplomats "love being in #IncredibleIndia"


New Delhi: 

If you weren't feeling like it's that time of a the year again to make merry and soak in the spirit of Christmas, a video shared by the US Embassy will certainly set you up for it.

The video shows American diplomats, who work at the US Embassy in capital Delhi, celebrating Christmas spirit by dancing to music. The diplomats, some of them with their families are seen in different vignettes of the video, shaking a leg to music in different parts of the embassy offices. In the embassy lawns, a diplomat dressed as Santa Claus is dancing energetically to the music.

The US embassy, sharing the video on Twitter, said American diplomats "love being in #IncredibleIndia." It also says "that they sometimes express it in surprising ways."

"Watch and dance along!" says the tweet, urging its viewers to share in the Christmas spirit.

Watch the video shared by the US Embassy here:

The video has currently racked more than 1,600 retweets and more than 6,000 likes.

