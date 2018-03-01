Nitish Kumar's Nickname Is 'Munna': 10 Facts About Bihar Chief Minister On His Birthday

Happy Birthday Nitish Kumar: The Nihar Chief Minister turns 67 on March 1.

New Delhi: Born on March 1, 1951 at Kalyan Bigha village in Nalanda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is known simplicity and honesty. During his tenure as the chief minister of Bihar, the JD-U stalwart has been credited with re-laying roads that had virtually ceased to exist, building of bridges, completing long-delayed infrastructure projects, appointing teachers and ensuring that doctors attended health centres. He also cracked down on criminals who had strong links to politics and speedy trials were ordered. He introduced 'Jaankari Scheme', to make Right To information more accessible for the common man. He also introduced E-shakti NREGS program, bicycle and meal programs (that led to fall in school dropout rates), 50 per cent reservation in electorals to women and extremely backward castes, health schemes and loan schemes for farmers. Recently, his government declared Bihar a dry State and imposed total prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor, that has been lauded for reducing violence against women in the state, apart from bringing down the crime rate.