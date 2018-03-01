Nitish Kumar's Nickname Is 'Munna': 10 Facts About Bihar Chief Minister On His Birthday

Happy Birthday Nitish Kumar: The Nihar Chief Minister turns 67 on March 1.
New Delhi: Born on March 1, 1951 at Kalyan Bigha village in Nalanda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is known simplicity and honesty. During his tenure as the chief minister of Bihar, the JD-U stalwart has been credited with re-laying roads that had virtually ceased to exist, building of bridges, completing long-delayed infrastructure projects, appointing teachers and ensuring that doctors attended health centres. He also cracked down on criminals who had strong links to politics and speedy trials were ordered. He introduced 'Jaankari Scheme', to make Right To information more accessible for the common man. He also introduced E-shakti NREGS program, bicycle and meal programs (that led to fall in school dropout rates), 50 per cent reservation in electorals to women and extremely backward castes, health schemes and loan schemes for farmers. Recently, his government declared Bihar a dry State and imposed total prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor, that has been lauded for reducing violence against women in the state, apart from bringing down the crime rate.
On Nitish Kumar's 67th birthday, 10 facts about his life and political career:
- Nitish Kumar's nickname is Munna. He is also referred to as Sushasan Babu.
- Nitish Kumar's father Kabiraj Ram Lakhan Singh was a freedom fighter and also an Ayurvedic practitioner.
- Nitish Kumar is a mechanical engineer who joined the Bihar State Electricity Board before entering into politics.
- Nitish Kumar stepped into politics in 1971 as a member of Ram Manohar Lohia's youth wing called Samjawadi Yuwajan Sabha.
- Nitish Kumar was an active participant in the Jayaprakash Narayan's movement or JP movement between 1974 and 1977.
- He was elected to the Bihar assembly for the first time in 1985.
- Nitish Kumar became president of the Yuva Lok Dal in 1987 and secretary general of Janata Dal two years later.
- He entered the Lok Sabha in 1989 and went on to win five parliamentary elections from Bihar.
- Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar for the first time in 2000 but lasted only for a week. He became 31st Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005 and has secured the place since then, with Jitan Ram Manjhi taking up the post from May 2014 to February 2015.
- Nitish Kumar is a widower and has one son Nishant.