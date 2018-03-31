Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated In West Bengal Amid Tight Security

The BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) kept their celebrations a low-key affair with small-scale programmes at temples and mutts.
The BJP-VHP had decided to keep the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations low profile in view of widespread violence in various parts of the state over Ram Navami celebrations earlier this week.
State VHP president Sachindranath Singha had yesterday said major Hanuman Jayanti rallies might lead to more problems in the state. "Only last week, we had huge Ram Navami celebrations, which at some places also led to violence. Now, taking out rallies on Hanuman Jayanti will send a wrong message," he had said.
"We will keep a tab on any suspicious movement. No one will be allowed to take out armed rallies," a senior police officer said.