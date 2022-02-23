'Haan Doobey': Mumbai Police Use 'Gehraiyaan' Song For Cyber Safety Tip

The Mumbai Police warned against sharing OTPs with anyone.

The Mumbai Police, known for its quirky posts on Twitter, have used the popular song newly-released film Gehraiyaan to warn against cyber fraud. The police asked people to not share the one-time passwords (OTPs) received on their phone with anyone to save their money.

“Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe,” the Mumbai Police said in the tweet.

The post has received more than 1,300 likes since being posted on Tuesday. The same tweet has been posted in Marathi too.

Twitter users liked the post and some of them also added their own twist.

“Haan doobey, haan doobey haan doobey: When you dip the biscuit in the tea for more than 10 seconds,” wrote user Mohtaram Ansari.

“Brilliant!! Brightest and Bravest,” said Navneet Singh Gujral.

Last week, the Mumbai Police paid tribute to music director Bappi Lahiri, who passed away in Mumbai, using the lines from one of his popular songs.

Last year, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, on quite a few occasions, the Mumbai Police used fun and quirky messages on social media to reach out to people to spread information and awareness.

On one occasion, they gave a musical twist to their social media posts while urging residents of Mumbai to stay at home. They asked people to keep themselves entertained by listening to popular songs from Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS and John Legend.

The Mumbai Police used wit and humour in another ingenuous post last year to emphasise the need of staying at home to stem the rise of Covid-19 cases. The message with the caption, “Kyunki Har Message Ka Reply Dena Zaruri Nahin Hota Hai!” (Not every message necessitates a response!), showed a screen displaying realistic mocks of WhatsApp conversations.