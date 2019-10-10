Can Apply For US Work Visa 90 Days Before Employment Date: US Embassy

H-1B Visa is considered most sought-after work visa among Indian professionals (Representational)

The US Embassy on Thursday asked visa applicants to apply up to 90 days before their employment begins.

"Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form," the US Embassy wrote in a tweet.

The I-797 form is a document the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses "to communicate with applicants/petitioners or convey an immigration benefit," reads the USCIS website.

The US work visa for Indian nationals is one of the most important issues between US and India bilateral ties.

H-1B is considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly-skilled Indian professionals. It is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

