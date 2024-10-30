Gym Trainer Who Murdered Businessman's Wife Was Inspired By 'Drishyam'

The gym trainer who allegedly murdered a businessman's wife about four months ago in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Drishyam'. Ekta Gupta's body was found buried near a bungalow occupied by a top government official - matching the storyline of the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

She went missing on June 24, her husband Rahul Gupta had alleged, accusing gym trainer Vimal Soni of running away with his wife after giving her intoxicants along with proteins.

The trainer allegedly confessed to the murder during his questioning and told the cops he had buried the body in an area comprising bungalows allotted to government officials.

He told them that he had watched 'Drishyam' multiple times, which helped him land the idea of burying her body in a posh area. In the 2015 movie, the protagonist buried the murder victim's body under a police station.

A CCTV footage has emerged from the day of the incident, showing Ekta Gupta walking inside the gym in a red t-shirt and black pants. The two had an affair and she was upset that he was getting married, according to the police.

On the day she was killed, Ekta had come to the gym after 20 days and the two had an argument in a car. During this, Vimal Soni had allegedly punched her and then murdered her. A hair clip and her other items were found in the car.

Her body was recovered from a house about a kilometre from the gym where Vimal Soni worked. A part of the bungalow is occupied by the District Magistrate and his family, sources told NDTV. It has a camp office and a security post located next to it.