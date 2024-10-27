CCTV Footage Of Kanpur Woman At Gym On Day Trainer Murdered Her

The woman can be seen inside the gym, wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

CCTV footage has emerged, showing a woman at a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on the day she was murdered by her gym trainer, after which her body was buried in a VVIP area.

Her body was retrieved on Saturday from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was allegedly murdered. The accused Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in the Green Park area, confessed during questioning by the police that he had buried the body of the businessman's wife in an area which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials. The woman had gone missing on June 24 and subsequent probe had found that she was dead.

NDTV learned that the body was found the body was retrieved from a part of the District Magistrate's residence which houses the camp office. The other part of the residence is where the bureaucrat lives along with family. A security post is also located next to the spot.

The gym where the accused worked and the women was a member was situated a kilometre away from the spot. The woman was a member there since 2.5 years.

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters said that the woman was allegedly upset over the man's wedding getting finalised. On the day of the crime, she had come to the gym after 20 days and the duo had gone into the car to have a conversation. An argument ensued during which he punched her in the neck, following which she fainted. He then murdered her.