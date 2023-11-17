Government Body Seeks Extension To Prep Survey Report Of Gyanvapi Mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India has asked for a 15-day extension to file its report on the survey of the contentious Gyanvapi mosque complex. The survey itself - which went on for around 100 days to check if the mosque was built over a pre-existing structure - has already been completed.

The Varanasi court is scheduled to hear the plea for a second extension at 2 pm.

The ASI - which was to submit its report last Monday - was given one 15-day extension on November 2. The court was told ASI needed more time to compile the findings of its survey.