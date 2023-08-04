How Experts Will Determine If Gyanvapi Mosque Was Built On A Temple

Gyanvapi Mosque survey began today under tight security.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi which is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The survey was cleared by the Allahabad High Court over the petition by four women claiming that the 17th-century mosque has been constructed over a temple.

Why is the survey being conducted?

Hindu activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque and was demolished in the 17th century on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The survey was first ordered by a Varanasi district court after the petitioners claimed that a survey was the only way to determine if a temple had been razed to construct the landmark mosque.

In its ruling, the court said, "The director of ASI is directed to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR survey, excavation, Dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out as to whether same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple."

How will the ASI determine if there was a temple at the site?

The survey team will conduct tests to determine the age of the pillars as well as the western wall of the mosque.

A radar survey will also be conducted to determine what lies below the structure, but it will be restricted to the three domes of the mosque.

The survey team will also scan all the cellars in the compound and prepare a list of the artifacts that they find in the building. The artifacts found will also be tested to determine their age.

What will be excluded in the Gyanvapi mosque survey?

The mosque's 'wazukhana' - where a structure that the petitioners claimed was a 'shivling' - will not be within the ambit of the survey in keeping with the Supreme Court order.

The court has also directed the ASI to ensure that no damage is caused to the mosque.

"The Director of ASI is also directed to ensure that there should be no damage to the structure standing on the disputed land and it remains intact and unharmed," the court said.