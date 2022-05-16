Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Seal Area Where Shivling Found, Says Varanasi Court

Water was drained from the pond today, claimed a lawyer for the petitioners, and a "Shivling" was found

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex be sealed, amid reports that a "Shivling" has been found in it.

The court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ended today, a day before the next hearing of the case in court. The last day of filming began this morning amid tight security and restrictions near the complex.

Water was drained from the pond this morning and a "Shivling" was found, claimed a lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine behind the mosque.

"The pond was used for ablution (wuzu) purification rituals," said the lawyer, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi.

The pond, which is used for the Islamic "Wazoo" or purification ritual, must be sealed, the petitioners asked a local court. The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond is not used, for now.

Reports about a "shivling" being found within the mosque complex had not been confirmed earlier by the Varanasi District Magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes yesterday, later admitted to the commission," Mr Sharma had said.

The survey team filmed three domes, underground basements, pond and will share the findings with the court tomorrow. "If the report is not finished on time, we will ask the court for more time," the government lawyer Mahendra Prasad Pandey told NDTV.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing the plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

The site is currently open for prayers once a year. The women also want permission to pray to other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex".