A court in Varanasi has sacked a top official involved in the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and gave a two-day extension to submit the survey report.

On Monday, the court directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex, where a 'Shivling' was allegedly found by the survey team.

The Supreme Court is also hearing the issue after the management of Gyanvapi mosque appealed against the survey.