Gyanvapi Case LIVE: Hearing Begins In Court Of District Judge In Varanasi

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court had earlier said, "This is a complex and sensitive matter."

Hearing began in Court Of District Judge in Varanasi today after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi in a view complexity of matters.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha ordered that a "senior and experienced" judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine the case.

The bench said District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

"Having regard to the sensitivity of this civil suit, this case before the civil judge Varanasi shall stand transferred and be heard by a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services. Thus the case was transferred from Civil Judge (senior division), Varanasi to District Judge, Varanasi. The application filed by the plaintiff under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC shall be decided on priority by the District Judge on the transfer of suit," the bench ordered.

Here are the LIVE updates on the hearing:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.