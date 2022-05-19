Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Top Official Submits Filming Report In Varanasi Court

The court will hear a plea over alternate arrangements for Wuzu inside the mosque

Top official Vishal Singh - responsible for the filming and carrying out the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex - submitted the videography report in the Varanasi court today.

The court will today hear a petition by three of the original petitioners who want a mosque wall in front of an idol at the Kashi Viswanath temple to access and film more areas inside the mosque.

The court will hear a petition by the district administration that wants alternate arrangements for ‘wazoo' inside the mosque because the pond used for it has been sealed over 'Shivling' claims.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi administration where exactly the 'Shivling' (symbol of Lord Shiva) was found inside Gyanvapi mosque in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Here are the updates on Gyanvapi mosque case:

May 19, 2022 10:36 (IST) Will File Gyanvapi Mosque Report Today, Didn't Sleep For 3 Days: Official

A top official leading the filming of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex for a case said today that the survey report would be submitted between 12 pm to 2 pm.

