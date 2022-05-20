'Selective Leaks Must Stop': In Gyanvapi Mosque Case, 5 Top Court Remarks

The court said that "selective leaks" to the press must stop. This comes after Hindu petitioners released details of the mosque filming report just hours after it was handed over to a Varanasi court in a sealed cover on Thursday.

"This is a complex and sensitive matter. We think that the suit should be heard by a district Judge instead of a trial Judge. Because better if a more seasoned hand hears it," the court said.

The Supreme Court said the "need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost" for the court.

"We need a sense of balance and calm on the ground. We need a degree of healing touch. We are on a joint mission for preserving a sense of balance in the country," said Justice Chandrachud.