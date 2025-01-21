Advertisement
Guwahati Press Club Raises Concern On Arrest Of Journalist Over News Report

The body alleged the Assam Police has been trying to "harass" working journalists for several years now.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Guwahati Press Club Raises Concern On Arrest Of Journalist Over News Report
Police sources said there was a countercase filed against the journalist. (Representational)
Guwahati:

The Guwahati Press Club has raised concerns over the arrest of a journalist in Assam over his report on the alleged hit-and-run case in the Biswanath district of the state. The body alleged the Assam Police has been trying to "harass" working journalists for several years now.

Abdul Majan, a journalist working with a news portal, reported about a hit-and-run case last Sunday from Biswanath district allegedly involving the son of an influential politician.

Police sources said there was a countercase filed against the journalist for false reporting of the alleged hit-and-run incident in which he was arrested on Monday night. He was presented before the court and was given bail.

In a statement, Guwahati Press Club President Susmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Roy said the police administration has been physically and mentally torturing journalists under various pretexts for some years.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.