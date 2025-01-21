Guwahati Press Club Raises Concern On Arrest Of Journalist Over News Report

The Guwahati Press Club has raised concerns over the arrest of a journalist in Assam over his report on the alleged hit-and-run case in the Biswanath district of the state. The body alleged the Assam Police has been trying to "harass" working journalists for several years now.

Abdul Majan, a journalist working with a news portal, reported about a hit-and-run case last Sunday from Biswanath district allegedly involving the son of an influential politician.

Police sources said there was a countercase filed against the journalist for false reporting of the alleged hit-and-run incident in which he was arrested on Monday night. He was presented before the court and was given bail.

In a statement, Guwahati Press Club President Susmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Roy said the police administration has been physically and mentally torturing journalists under various pretexts for some years.