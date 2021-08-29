Guwahati Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 14 Crore; 6 Arrested

Commissioner Harmeet Singh said the value of the drugs in the market would be around Rs 14 crore.

The Guwahati Police has seized 1.75 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 14 crore, from two different places and arrested at least six drug peddlers, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The drugs were seized during operations on Saturday late night after the police got information from their sources, Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh told PTI.

"During last night, we had two drug hauls in different parts of the city. In the first case, we seized around 1.3 kg of heroin. In the second operation, around 450 grams of heroin were seized," he added.

Commissioner Singh said the value of the drugs in the market would be around Rs 14 crore.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Guwahati Police in stopping the drug smuggling and apprehending the peddlers.

"We are determined to curb and eliminate drugs business. We have arrested 6 in this case so far... Drug mafias couldn't hoodwink police with new techniques," he tweeted.

