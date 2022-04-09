Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Meet Held In India For First Time

The meeting was inaugurated today by Om Birla in the presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took a leaf out of parliamentarians for the inauguration of the mid-year executive committee meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which will be held for the first time in India in Guwahati.

Representatives from 53 Commonwealth countries and nine regions will participate in the meeting.

The CPA is composed of branches formed in parliaments and legislatures in Commonwealth countries, which subscribe to parliamentary democracy. The aims of the CPA are to promote knowledge and understanding about parliamentary democracy, especially good governance, transparency and accountability and respect for the rule of law, and individual rights and freedoms.

The CPA is a 100-year old organisation. "It is a matter of honour that the CPA mid-year executive committee meeting will be held for the first time in India, in Guwahati. The meeting will be held for two days - on April 9 and April 10," it said in a statement.

Honoured to have hosted the mid year Executive Committee Meeting of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association being held for the first time in our state.



Proud that Assam has got the opportunity to host the landmark event at the precincts of Assam Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/97OX4rFxdd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2022

The meeting will focus on how to make parliamentary democratic systems more democratic.

The meeting was inaugurated today by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.