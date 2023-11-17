UP Man Fined, Jailed For Life For Murdering His Wife 3 Years Back

The police had registered an FIR in the case in 2020 (Representational)

A court in Gurugram on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2020.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kuldeep. Non-payment of the fine will lead to an additional punishment of one year.

The police had registered an FIR in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to dowry death, on September 22 in 2020.

The forensic investigation report revealed that the woman was first beaten with a stick by her husband, and after that, water was poured into her mouth while she was unconscious. Due to this, she died, police said.

Kuldeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Etah, was married to Asha on November 16 in 2016. They came to Naharpur village in Manesar for work and started living in rented accommodation, they said. Her brother, Olwin, also came here and started staying with them.

On September 21, 2020, Olwin left for work at 9 am. He was later informed that Asha had died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said.

Kuldeep also took her to a hospital and told police there was a dispute between them and she committed suicide, they said.

Olwin, however, lodged a case of dowry death and Kuldeep was arrested, police said and added that the postmortem report termed Asha's death because of respiratory arrest and also pointed to the injury marks on her body.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)