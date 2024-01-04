Massive Hunt For Model's Missing Body In Gurgaon Murder

A massive hunt is on to track down the two or three others involved in the case.

Police have intensified efforts to arrest two to three other individuals allegedly involved in the murder of 27-year-old model Divya Pahuja. Divya, who had recently secured bail in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Gurugram's most-wanted gangster, Sandeep Gadoli, was found shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday.

Three people have been arrested so far, including the prime suspect Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel, and two others identified as Hemraj and Omprakash.

According to the police, Singh accused Divya of extortion, alleging that she had been threatening him with compromising pictures. However, Divya's family vehemently denies these charges.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed Singh, along with his accomplices, dragging Divya's body, wrapped in a white sheet, through the lobby of Hotel City Point to a BMW car. After this, Singh called two- three other individuals who took the car away, along with Divya's body.

When police scanned the CCTV visuals and arrested Singh, the prime accused, he spilled the beans, leading to Hemraj and Omprakash's arrests.

A massive hunt is on to track down the two or three others involved in the case and to recover Divya's body, police said.