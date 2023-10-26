Gurugram Man Stabbed To Death Over 'Objectionable Video', Accused Arrested: Cops

The incident happened in the victim's house in Chakkarpur village, police said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death over an alleged objectionable video in a village on Wednesday night, police said, adding that they arrested the accused within an hour.

The incident happened in the victim's house at around 9 pm in Chakkarpur village, they said.

According to police, Udar Khan allegedly stabbed Tauqeer Alam several times in the neck and fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by DCP (east) Mayank Gupta reached the spot. Within an hour, police arrested Khan, who said that Alam had made some objectionable video of him.

Khan told police that he had been meeting Tauqeer, who was an acquaintance, over this for the past 3-4 days, and on Wednesday night he committed the murder.

An FIR on the matter has been registered at Sector 29 police station, and the accused is being questioned, police said.

