Mastermind Of Rs 30 Crore Gurgaon Heist Arrested In Dubai

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a Rs 30 crore heist is Gurgaon, was arrested by The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in Dubai, an official said on Friday.

Efforts are on to bring him back, the official said.

"Our crime unit and the STF have also started the procedure to take gangster Lagarpuria on production warrant in the case of the multi-crore heist for questioning," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Missing for the past seven years, Lagarpuria had a red corner notice issued against him by the Delhi Police. The Haryana Special Task Force had been looking for him for the Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram. Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana Indian Police Service officer are accused in the case.

The incident took place on August 4 last year. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84, decamping with Rs 30 crore in cash. An office of a private company was being run from the flat.

Lagarpuria'a gang members Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi; Abhinav of UP; and Dhare were arrested, after which they admitted to have stolen the money on directions of the gangster.

Post their admission, the STF arrested Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr GP Singh.

During the investigation, the STF revealed the involvement of IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who was suspended.

Later, Setia and the two doctors secured bail in the case.

