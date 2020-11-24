Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Know All About The Great Sikh Guru

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: The day is also marked as Shaheed Diwas

Today is Guru Tegh Bahadur's 345th Martyrdom Day. People across the country are paying homage to the great Sikh Guru who was an embodiment of humility and transcended all barriers of caste, creed, race, religion and gender. Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is also observed as Shaheed Diwas every year on November 24. On this day in April 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed on the orders of Aurangzeb because he had opposed religious persecution. Guru Tegh Bahadur - the ninth of the ten Gurus of the Sikhism - was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind.

Guru Tegh Bahadur: Know About the Sikh Guru

Guru Tegh Bahadur had resisted forced conversions of non-Muslims to Islam during Aurangzeb's rule

He was publicly killed in 1675 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi

Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi are the sites of his execution and cremation

Guru Tegh Bahadur's term as Guru ran from 1665 to 1675

In the Guru Granth Sahib, there are one hundred and fifteen hymns of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered for his selfless service to people. He travelled across the country with the teachings of Guru Nanak - the first Sikh Guru

Guru Tegh Bahadur had set up community kitchens and wells for the local people wherever he went

Anandpur Sahib, the famous holy city and a global tourist attraction in the foothills of Himalayas, was founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur: Tribute, Photos and Quotes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his message tweeted, "My respectful tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his martyrdom day today. He selflessly served the society and spread the message of peace & universal brotherhood. His supreme sacrifice to protect the human rights of people will continue to inspire generations to come." The Vice President also posted a beautiful quote of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

साधन हेति इति जिनि करी।

सीसु दिया पर सी न उचरी।।

धर्म हेत साका जिनि किया

सीसु दिया पर सिररु न दिया।।



धार्मिक असहिष्णुता के विरुद्ध, हमारी आस्था की रक्षार्थ गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के बलिदान को सादर नमन। #GuruTegBahadur — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 24, 2020

My heartfelt tributes to Shri #GuruTeghBahadur Ji, one of the greatest Sikh gurus who sacrificed his life to protect human values, ideals and principles. pic.twitter.com/dCI6esMCFG — Najma Heptulla (@nheptulla) November 24, 2020

"Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."



Tributes to the epitome of bravery, courage & sacrifice, the great Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day commemorating his martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/a8yBnjFZQu — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) November 24, 2020

My tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his martyrdom day.

He will always be remembered for his sacrifice & selfless service to humanity. pic.twitter.com/wMbaJOShF2 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 24, 2020

Today remember #GuruTeghBahadur's martyrdom. He lived & died to oppose the religious & political tyranny of Aurangzeb. Where his decapitated head fell is commemorated by Gurdwara Sishganj, Chandni Chowk. Gurdwara Rakabganj is where his body was cremated.@BJP4India@capt_amarinderpic.twitter.com/Us9qESYL6E — Makarand R Paranjape (@MakrandParanspe) November 24, 2020

Guru Tegh Bahadur taught his followers to be fearless in pursuit of justice in society.