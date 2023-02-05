Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

The birth anniversary of saint-poet Guru Ravidas is celebrated on Magh Purnima

It's Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The day is observed to honour Guru Ravidas - theBhakti movement saint during the 15th to 16th century. His birth anniversary is especially marked in north India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. On this day, people remember Guru Ravidas' teaching and how he worked towards reforming society and removing biases of the caste system.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Date

The birth anniversary of saint-poet Guru Ravidas is celebrated on Magh Purnima (the full moon day in the month of Magh.) While the exact date of his birth is not known, it is believed that Guru Ravidas was born in 1377 C.E. in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on February 5, Sunday. Magh Purnima is also the last and most important day of Magha Mahina.

History and Significance:

Guru Ravidas preached the idea of equality. He was not in favour of the division made in the society based on caste, gender and status. He worked towards the dignity and equality of all the people living in society irrespective of their caste.

His birth anniversary is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour by his devotees. From performing aarti to taking a holy dip at the ghats of his birthplace, devotees mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti in a grand way. An event is organised every year at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir (Guru Ravidas' birthplace) to remember him.