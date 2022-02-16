Mayawati Pays Tributes On Dalit Icon Ravidas' Birth Anniversary

The BSP supremo extended tributes to crores of followers of Ravidas (File)

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary, and cautioned against leaders paying obeisance at his birthplace in "Seer Govardhan" for selfish motives.

In a statement issued by the BSP office, the party supremo extended tributes to crores of followers of Ravidas living in the country and the world, and referred to the work done by her government in honour of the saint.

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar as Bhadohi due to its casteist mentality and political hatred, Mayawati said the BJP government too did not restore the name.

In a jibe at political leaders visiting the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in 'Seer Govardhan' to pay their respects, Mayawati claimed those who ignore saints and their teachings are now bowing their heads for the selfish motive of getting votes.

There is a need to be careful of such elements who are adept in doing politics of votes only, she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who reached the birthplace of Sant Ravidas at 'Seer Govardhan' in Varanasi and offered prayers.

