Gold Crown Worth Rs 59 Lakh Donated By Anonymous Donor At Shirdi Temple

An anonymous donation of ornaments worth Rs 65 lakh was made at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Thursday.

The donation included a gold crown worth Rs 59 lakh weighing 566 grams, gold flowers weighing 54 grams, and a silver necklace weighing 2 kg. The devotee did not reveal their name or address while offering the jewellery.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple on Guru Purnima, leading to long queues that lasted for nearly five hours.

Speaking about the offering, Goraksh Gadilkar, CEO of Sai Trust Shirdi, said, "This is just a valuable donation in monetary terms, but also a symbol of deep devotion and reverence. The crown and the necklace offered are not mere metals, but a proof of devotion and gratitude from the heart of that Sai devotee."

"Guru Purnima has been celebrated at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi since 1908. Every year, the temple receives huge offerings from devotees across the country," he added.

People from across India as well as abroad visit the temple, the CEO said, adding that foreigners from 61 countries have come to offer prayers. "Even now, devotees from Germany, Colombia, and Sri Lanka have come to visit the temple," he said.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated across Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities in India, Nepal, Bhutan and many other countries. It commemorates the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, revered as the compiler of the Vedas and author of the Mahabharata, whose spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru (original teacher) continues to shape these traditions.