PM Modi Thanks Pak PM Imran Khan For Understanding India's Sentiment: Highlights

Kartarpur Corridor Opening: Thousands of pilgrims are expected to visit Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which will allow Sikh pilgrims to travel to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, three days before the 50th anniversary of founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. PM Modi will inaugurate a passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. Before the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister offered prayer at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi. PM Modi will participate in a public programme at Dera Baba Nanak after the inauguration. Dera Baba Nanak is likely to receive some 30,000 pilgrims daily for four days between Friday and Monday. The pilgrims will be accommodated in 544 European-style tents, 100 Swiss cottages and 20 darbar-style tents on a 30-acre plot.

Among the first group of 550 pilgrims who will visit to Kartarpur are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, actor-politician Sunny Deol, and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Pakistan will hold a separate event on the other side of the border, with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring it open from the other end of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi Speech ahead of Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration:

PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor

PM Modi thanks Pakistan Prime Minister for his corporation

PM Modi says Kartarpur Corridor will serve 1000 devotees daily

Kartarpur Corridor's integrated checkpost ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary has brought us immense happiness, PM Modi

PM Modi says I thank Punjab Government, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for making this happen, also thank PM Imran Khan for cooperation



