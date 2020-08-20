Residents Moved Out After Gurgaon Building Tilts Due To Heavy Rain

Gurgaon rain news: Building was vacated after it tilted due to heavy rain

People living in a four-storey house in Gurgaon have been moved out after the building tilted following torrential rain. The building, in Sector 46 has been vacated, the police told news agency ANI. Gurgaon is seeing one of the worst Monsoon seasons in the recent years.

The area where the building is located was severely flooded yesterday after heavy downpour, according to the police.

Haryana: Police vacated a four-storey building in Gurugram's Sector-46 after it bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region. https://t.co/VgdYqvYacnpic.twitter.com/D6vJlZyPo2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier today, a part of the major road in near the busy IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon caved in. No one has been injured. The road has been cordoned off.

Haryana: A portion of road caves in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/tVQVfqEVfl — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Massive traffic jams were seen on Wednesday due to flooding on roads. Vehicles were stranded near the underpasses on the upmarket Golf Course Road. Some areas saw waist-deep waterlogging. Visuals of a raft on a flooded road in the millennium city went viral on social media. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas today as well after rain in the morning.

Gurugram: Severe water-logging at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway after heavy rains in the area. #Haryanapic.twitter.com/oMWTCLVema — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

The national capital and its adjoining areas like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall since Tuesday night, which has caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. According to the India Meteorological Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23.