Senior Madhya Pradesh Officer Punished For Demanding Alcohol From Juniors

Dilip Mandavi refuted the allegations and said he would present his side of the story (Representational)

A senior officer in the Madhya Pradesh government was transferred after he reportedly demanded non-vegetarian food and liquor from his juniors, asked them to foot the bill for the food and drinks as well as his stay at a guest house for three months. The officer also threatened to take action if his orders were not complied with and also frequently used derogatory language, the junior officers alleged.

A letter signed by the officers making the allegations was sent to Madhya Pradesh's Principal Secretary, after which Dilip Mandavi, the Additional Collector of Guna, was transferred and posted as a deputy secretary in the state secretariat.

Sub-divisional magistrate Shivani Garg who wrote the letter, also sent a separate WhatsApp message on May 28 warning Mandavi's sub-ordinates that they would invite strict action against themselves if his requests were entertained.

"ADM used to demand alcoholic drinks and non-vegetarian food from Tehsildars and Patwaris. If we did not fulfill his demands, we used to be scolded unnecessarily. The complaint had been registered with the Collector by the entire staff," Ms Garg wrote in the letter.

Dilip Mandavi has meanwhile, refuted the allegations and said he would present his side of the story before senior officers.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh's bureaucracy. Some of the officers are involved in massive corruption. Necessary action need to be taken against the corrupt and help local people who are victims of some of these corrupt officers," anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.