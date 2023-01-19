Gun Used In Madhya Pradesh Jewellery Robbery Bid Was Stolen From UP: Cops

The carbine was stolen from Uttar Pradesh four months ago.

The gun used during the recent robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara was looted four months ago from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The gun, a carbine, was stolen from Rakesh Chaudhary, who worked with Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari.

Suhaib is the nephew of former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

On January 16, 2023, Sandeep Yadav walked into a jewellery store at the Choti Bazaar area in Chhindwara with a carbine. He fired at the owner when they refused to hand over the gold ornaments.

When Yadav, who allegedly deserted the Indian Army, tried to flee on a motorcycle, it failed to start and he was nabbed by passersby, who also assaulted him.

The Army had declared Sandeep Yadav a proclaimed absconder for not resuming work after he took leave early last year from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where he was posted, the police said.

According to police, the accused is a resident of Chargaon village.