Gujarat Woman Burnt To Death By Neighbour Over Rs 5,000 Loan

A 35-year-old widow died after allegedly being set on fire by her neighbour following a dispute over the repayment of a Rs 5,000 loan in Gujarat's Patan district, police said.

The victim, identified as Pinkyben Patni, had been raising her two children alone since her husband died seven years ago. According to her family, she had borrowed Rs 5,000 from her neighbour, Babubhai Raval, a month ago to meet household expenses. They alleged that the accused regularly visited her home to collect interest on the loan, leading to repeated harassment.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Paresh Renuka, the Patan City A-Division Police Station was informed by Dharpur Civil Hospital on July 12 after Pinkyben was admitted with severe burn injuries. Police recorded her complaint before her condition deteriorated.

“Pinkyben Patni had borrowed Rs. 5,000 from her neighbour, Babubhai Raval, a month ago. Regarding this repayment or monetary transaction matter, a fight broke out between both of them,” DySP Paresh Renuka said.

According to the victim's daughter and sister, Babubhai Raval called Pinkyben near the house of a local resident, Jitubhai Panchal, saying he wanted to settle the matter. When Pinkyben requested two more days to arrange the money, the accused allegedly asked her to wait while he went to get tea.

Recalling the moments before the attack, Pinkyben's daughter said, “Babubhai demanded, ‘Give me my Rs. 5,000 right now.' My mother asked for a two-day extension, but Babubhai did not agree. Babubhai then told my mother, ‘Wait here, I am going to get some tea so we can drink it together.' Instead of bringing tea, he returned with a bottle of petrol.”

Police said the accused allegedly poured petrol on Pinkyben and set her on fire while she was speaking to Jitubhai Panchal. The accused also suffered severe burn injuries during the incident and was admitted to hospital.

“While Pinkyben Patni was discussing this argument with her neighbour's brother, Jitubhai Panchal, the accused Babubhai Raval immediately arrived carrying a flammable liquid. He poured the liquid on Pinkyben Patni. Following the incident, both Babubhai Raval and Pinkyben Patni suffered severe burn injuries,” DySP Renuka said.

Pinkyben was initially admitted to Dharpur Civil Hospital before being referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident has left Pinkyben's two young children orphaned.

“My mother didn't even get a chance to survive. Whatever condition my mother went through, the accused should face the exact same condition,” her daughter said.

The victim's sister also demanded a thorough investigation, alleging that while Babubhai Raval was the main accused, Jitubhai Panchal was present throughout the altercation and his role should also be examined.

Police have since added murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

“Regarding the main motive behind this entire incident, apart from the transaction involving Rs. 5,000, if there is any other angle, a detailed investigation is being conducted,” DySP Renuka said.