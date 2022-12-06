How Gujarat Cops Arrested Trinamool's Saket Gokhale From Rajasthan

Trinamool Congress spokesman Saket Gokhale -- who allegedly spread "fake news" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was detained by the Gujarat police without the knowledge of their Rajasthan counterparts, officers in the Gujarat's Cyber Cell unit have confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Mr Gokhale was arrested today. The police allege that he has made fake allegations that PM Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi in November cost the state government Rs 30 crore, far more than the compensation given to victims of the bridge collapse.

This was flagged as "fake" by the government's fact-check unit the same day.

"We didn't inform the Rajasthan police team. Saket Gokhale was accused in a case in the state of Gujarat. Gujarat police went and detained him. We followed the legal process. Saket Gokhale wasn't informed or asked to come to Gujarat. We intercepted him in Rajasthan and picked him up from there," a source told NDTV.