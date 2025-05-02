Trinamool MP's Petition To Recall Defamation Order Denied, To Pay Rs 50 Lakh

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Delhi High Court upheld its ruling requiring TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defamation. The court rejected his petition for delayed appeal, stating no valid excuse was provided for the delay.

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to recall its order directing Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to pay damages of Rs 50 lakh to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri in a defamation case. The court also junked the MP's petition to condone a delay of over 180 days in seeking the relief.

"We can't help you. We have to reject both the applications," the judge said.

According to Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, no explanation was offered for the delay in approaching the court.

Former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri and the wife of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had sued Mr Gokhale over his social media posts alleging that she had purchased certain property in Switzerland disproportionate to her income. He had also mentioned Mr Puri and tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ms Puri had approached the court in 2021, alleging that Mr Gokhale "tarnished her goodwill and reputation" by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs. She argued that Mr Gokhale's claims about her income were baseless, as she was on deputation from the Government of India to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Ms Puri, emphasised that the former diplomat did not hold any public office at the time, and hence, her private transactions should not have been subjected to public scrutiny without her consent.

On the other hand, Mr Gokhale's counsel contended that as a citizen, the MP had the right to question the assets of public figures.

While Ms Puri is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, briefed by Karanjawala & Company, while Mr Gokhale is represented by Amarjit Singh Bedi and Harsha Vinoy Advocates in the court.

In July 2021, the Court passed an interim order directing Mr Gokhale to remove the tweets and refrain from posting any defamatory content against the Puris. Later in 2024, in the final judgement, the court directed Mr Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to Ms Puri and also asked him to publish an apology in a leading national newspaper and on his X handle.

However, as the TMC MP failed to pay the damages, Ms Puri moved the Delhi High Court against him again in December last year.