'Chief Minister Should Go, Hold Polls': Arvind Kejriwal On Bridge Tragedy

Arvind Kejriwal has called for immediate polls in Gujarat

Targeting the BJP government in Gujarat over the Morbi bridge tragedy that killed 134, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal today said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel should "resign immediately" and Assembly polls should be held in the state.

Mr Kejriwal, who party is pushing hard to emerge as a key player in Gujarat's political landscape in the run-up to the state polls later this year, alleged that the bridge tragedy was a result of corruption.

"Why was a company that makes clocks given the tender of a bridge? This means he had links with the party (BJP). The FIR in the case mentions neither the company nor its owners," the Delhi Chief Minister said.