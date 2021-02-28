Gujarat Man Tied To Tempo, Dragged By Brother-In-Law: Cops

A man was tied to a tempo and dragged for nearly half a kilometer. (Representational)

A man was tied to a tempo and dragged for nearly half a kilometer by his brother-in-law after a domestic quarrel in Gujarat's Surat, police said.

The brother-in-law, who was arrested on Saturday, was apparently angry because the victim often fought with his wife, police said.

A video of the incident circulated on social media.

Balkrishna Rathod, a mill worker, had a heated argument with his wife Sheetal on Friday afternoon, police said.

Sheetal called her brother Anil, a tempo driver, who thrashed Balkrishna Rathod, tied him to the tempo with a rope and drove down a crowded street.

Some passers-by forced Anil to stop the tempo.

Anil was beaten up by the mob and the tempo was pushed down into the roadside drain. He was later handed over to the police.

Bakrishna Rathod was admitted to the civil hospital.

A case has been registered against both Anil and Sheetal at Kadodara GIDC police station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) on Saturday, and both were arrested.