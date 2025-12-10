Gujarat Man Murdered, Body Chopped By Friend After Fight Over Woman

A 20-year-old man from Gujarat, who had been missing for six days, was found murdered, with police uncovering that he was allegedly killed and dismembered by his friend over a dispute involving a woman.

Ramesh Maheshwari went missing from Nakhatrana's Muru village on December 2, prompting the police to register a missing person report and begin a search. As the investigation progressed, suspicion fell on his friend Kishore, who was detained for questioning.

During interrogation, also involving a minor boy linked to the case, Kishore confessed to murdering Ramesh following an argument over a woman who knew both of them.

According to police, Kishore had messaged the woman on Instagram, pressuring her to be in a relationship with him as well. She informed Ramesh, which led to a confrontation between the two friends. Upset by this, Kishore allegedly decided to kill him.

Following the interrogation, police revealed that Kishore took Ramesh to the outskirts of the village, murdered him, and then used a knife to sever his head, hands and legs. The body parts were thrown into a borewell, while the rest of the body was buried nearby.

Acting on the confession, the Nakhatrana police and district administration visited the site on Monday, where they recovered the buried body and retrieved the severed parts from the borewell. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Rajendra Thacker)