Gujarat Leader Hardik Patel Joins BJP Days After Quitting Congress

Hardik Patel, who recently quit the Congress, joined the BJP today, months before the Gujarat election. The 28-year-old was welcomed with a saffron scarf and cap at the BJP office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

This morning, the Patidar leader had tweeted about "starting a new chapter" and working as a "small soldier" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am about to start a new chapter with feelings of national interest, regional interest and social interest. I will work as a small soldier in the massive work in national service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he had written in Hindi.

NDTV had reported that Hardik Patel, who was catapulted into the political scene after he led the Patidar community's agitation for reservation, will join the BJP today.

Hardik Patel joined the Congress in 2019. While quitting the party earlier this month, he targeted the man who brought him into the Congress - Rahul Gandhi. "Top leaders", he wrote in the letter, were distracted by their mobile phones and Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

Hardik Patel had until recently denied any plans to join the BJP, but had praised the party and its leadership on every forum.