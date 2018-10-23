Gujarat Invites Nitish Kumar To Sardar Patel Statue Launch

The 182-metre-high 'Statue of Unity' will be inaugurated by PM Modi on October 31 (File)

A delegation sent by the Gujarat government yesterday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and invited him to a function next week to unveil a gigantic statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The delegation, led by Gujarat Finance Minister Saurabh Patel, comprised Lok Sabha MP Poonamben Madam and members of the legislative assembly of the western state.

The 182-metre-high 'Statue of Unity' will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The Gujarat minister also presented the Bihar chief minister with a small replica of the statue and a coffee table book.

According to an official release, Mr Kumar told the delegation about his reverence for Sardar Patel, whose birth anniversary is celebrated in Bihar and after whom the earthquake-resistant police headquarters building in Patna has been named.