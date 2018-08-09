Gujarat High Court Suspends Hardik Patel's Sentence In Visnagar Riot Case

Gujarat High Court suspended a lower court's order which sentenced Hardik Patel to 2 years' jail term

The Gujarat High Court suspended today a lower court's order which has sentenced Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel to two years' jail term in a 2015 rioting case.

Justice SH Vora also ordered Mr Patel to be granted bail in the case. He will not have to surrender before police until his appeal is heard, as per the high court's order.

The high court granted relief to the quota agitation leader while admitting his criminal appeal which will be heard in due course.

Advertisement

Mr Patel has challenged the Visnagar court's July 25 order convicting him for rioting and arson at the office of local lawmaker Rishikesh Patel during the quota agitation in 2015.

The lower court, after convicting and sentencing Mr Patel, had granted him a temporary bail so that he could move the high court.