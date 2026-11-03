Gujarat Finds 38 Fake Doctors In 15-Day Drive, 35 Charged

Gujarat has identified 38 suspected fake doctors during a 15-day statewide crackdown on unauthorised medical practitioners, with police registering criminal cases against 35 of them. The operation, involving 298 special teams from the Health Department and police, targeted individuals allegedly treating patients without recognised medical qualifications.

The drive was conducted across multiple districts, with joint inspections by local police, Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Health Department officials in cities including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya detailed the operation, saying, "Our Health Department formed 298 special teams that conducted intensive checks across various areas for 15 consecutive days. Joint operations by the local police, Crime Branch, SOG and Health Department resulted in the identification of 38 fake doctors, out of whom 35 have been booked in FIRs."

Rajkot accounted for the highest number of suspected fake doctors, with 17 identified, followed by Surat with nine, Gir Somnath with three and Surendranagar with two. The remaining cases were reported from other districts, with one each.

To curb the practice, the state government has constituted multi-departmental committees at the district level to identify unauthorised medical practitioners and monitor their activities. The committees include Taluka Health Officers, local police officials, health supervisors and village-level Talati-cum-Mantris, who will help maintain field intelligence and identify individuals practising without recognised qualifications.

During the operation, authorities also found that several suspected practitioners had shut their clinics and fled before the joint teams could reach their premises. The Health Department and police have continued surveillance and searches to trace them and initiate legal action.

Minister Praful Pansheriya underscored the government's resolve, saying, "This campaign against fake doctors will continue with even greater force even after the festival season. We are strongly determined to ensure that not a single fake doctor is allowed to endanger citizens' health anywhere in the state."

The Health Department has appealed to local communities, non-governmental organisations and citizens to report suspected unauthorised practitioners to the nearest police station, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Community Health Centre (CHC) or Special Operations Group (SOG).

Pointing out that government hospitals and health centres provide free treatment, medicines and diagnostic services, Pansheriya warned that seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners could expose patients to serious health complications, permanent physical harm and even life-threatening risks.