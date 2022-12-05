Elections Live: Voting For Gujarat 2nd Phase, 7 Other Key Polls Today

Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted today for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. Voting will also be held in by-elections to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP.



Here are Live Updates on Elections 2022:

Dec 05, 2022 06:54 (IST) Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Shivpal Yadav Says Drones Being Used To Monitor His Home

A day ahead of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged drones are being used to monitor his party workers and his home. He also claimed that the district administration and the police conducted raids on the residences of Samajwadi Party workers. "Block chief Takha Preeti Yadav's husband Dhruv Yadav alias Chini was taken to custody. When I received the information, I talked to senior officials and then they freed him," Mr Yadav claimed while talking to the reporters on Sunday. He termed it a "murder of democracy".

Dec 05, 2022 06:49 (IST) Mainpuri Bypoll: Akhilesh Yadav, Wife Dimple To Vote In Saifai Today

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in Saifai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election today. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's death on October 10. Dimple Yadav, a former MP, is the party candidate in Mainpuri.

Dec 05, 2022 06:34 (IST) PM Modi, Amit Shah To Vote In Ahmedabad For Gujarat Polls Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in Ahmedabad tomorrow when polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held. Read here.

