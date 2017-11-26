Gujarat Elections: Congress Calls Up 50 Leaders, Asks Them To File Nominations

The Congress has asked around 50 of its candidates over phone to file their nominationson Monday, the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, party sources said.Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of Gujarat polls, but the Congress is yet to announce its list of candidates for all the 93 seats of north and central Gujarat which would go to polls on December 14.The sources said that all the sitting Congress legislators including Kalol lawmaker Baldevji Thakor and lawmaker from Kadi(SC) seat Ramesh Chavda have been given the mandate by the party today."We have already given mandates to 50 of our candidates. They have been informed over phone that they are selected," said a senior party leader.Narendra Ravat will contest from Sayajigunj seat of Vadodara, currently held by the BJP."I was informed over the phone that I am selected for Sayajigunj seat," Mr Ravat told PTI, adding that he has already started his preparations and will file his nomination tomorrow.Similarly, Mr Thakor and Mr Chavda too admitted that they have been given mandate by the party."The mandate is now in my possession and I will file my nomination tomorrow," said Mr Thakor.The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat, having total 182 seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.Eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat region are going to polls in the first phase while the remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.