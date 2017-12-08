Day After Rahul Gandhi's Barb, BJP Releases Manifesto For Gujarat

With just a day to go for the first phase of polling in Gujarat, the BJP today released its election manifesto, with promises including a resolve to "double" the income of farmers, and constructing toilets in every household in the rural parts of the state. Yesterday, Congress president-to-be Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying it has shown "unbelievable disrespect" to the people of the state by not coming out with its manifesto.Arun Jaitley, BJP's election in-charge for Gujarat, said the manifesto was made keeping in mind the party's resolution to maintain and improve on the 10-per cent growth clocked by the state under BJP's rule. The party has been in power in the state for 22 years."This 10 per cent growth rate is at a time when no economy in the world is growing at that rate. Even China's growth rate has come down to 6.5 per cent," said Mr Jaitley while releasing the document.However, unlike the last elections in 2012, the BJP has chosen not to make any extravagant promises, and this year's manifesto largely revolves around "overall development" and "resolutions" instead of getting into details.In 2012, the Gujarat BJP, led by then chief minister Narendra Modi, had promised to construct 50 lakh houses in the next five years, which was the key highlight of the manifesto.The manifesto released today promises to increase the pension for widows at regular intervals. It also says Gujarat will be made free of vector-borne diseases; more generic medicine shops will be opened and mobile clinics and laboratories will be introduced.Without specifying a timeframe or giving numbers, the BJP manifesto says that to convert villages into "smart villages", "pucca houses for poor families" would be constructed. For urban centres, the BJP has promised timely implementation of Smart City projects and construction of multi-level parking lots.The Congress manifesto, released last Monday, promises "special category" quota for weaker communities with similar rights enjoyed by OBCs, farm loan waiver, and setting up of "Indira canteens" to provide food for labourers at Rs 10.Polling for 89 assembly constituencies in phase one will take place tomorrow. The second phase of voting will be held on December 14 and results will be counted on December 18, along with Himachal Pradesh.