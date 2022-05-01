Gujarat Day 2022: Quotes, Images, And Wishes To Share

New Delhi:
May 1 is observed as Gujarat Day and marks the foundation of the state.
The country's ninth-largest state by population and fifth-largest by area, Gujarat is home to over 6 crore people. From the white sand dunes of Kutch to temple towns, the state, known as the Jewel of the West, is adorned with natural beauty.
On the special occasion of Gujarat Day, share some wishes and quotes:
- Let us celebrate the glory, greatness, and grace of Gujarat on this special day. Wishing everyone a Happy Gujarat Day
- The Jewel of the West is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and success to our beloved state
- May Gujarat thrive, prosper and climb the ladder of progress. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day
- Celebrate Gujarat Day by uniting the people with joy, love and happiness. Happy Gujarat Day 2022
- On Gujarat Day, I hope and pray to see the state achieve grander success
- Warm greetings and best wishes to the people on Gujarat Statehood Day
- Let's celebrate Gujarat Day together and take the culture, traditions and customs ahead. Wishing you a great day ahead
- On this occasion, I pray that we take our glorious state of Gujarat to greater heights this year. Happy Gujarat Day 2022
- May Gujarat flourish, prosper and climb the ladder of development
- Stay captivated by the joyous celebration of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat