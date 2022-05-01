Gujarat Day 2022: Quotes, Images, And Wishes To Share

Gujarat Day 2022: Cultural events are held on the occasion of Gujarat Day

May 1 is observed as Gujarat Day and marks the foundation of the state.

The country's ninth-largest state by population and fifth-largest by area, Gujarat is home to over 6 crore people. From the white sand dunes of Kutch to temple towns, the state, known as the Jewel of the West, is adorned with natural beauty.

On the special occasion of Gujarat Day, share some wishes and quotes: